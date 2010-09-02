Pipers Fab 5: Tim Gunn OUTS The Fashion Industry & MORE

Hey Global Grind

We have decided to start a new daily feature, Piper’s Fab Five since there is a lot of really cool stuff on the internet and sometimes it can take hours to find it all. As we search through some of our favorite fashion and style sites, we have chosen five of the coolest things online today. Pulled from some of our favorite sites, ads, commercials and candid pictures, this post will give you a daily report of what is hot and also sometimes, what is not.

Jeremy Scott’s Adidas winged sneaker made entirely of 3M reflective material this coming October. As they are definitely dance floor appropriate, the idea of wings on the feet is too attractive to resist.

[pagebreak]

Every quarter, theres a book that is packed with the right amount of gossip and knowledge! This seems like it will be a great read!!

[pagebreak]

Nike Sportswear releases the Holiday Pack for Blazer Hi

[pagebreak]

Transform your iPhone with Stickers. Joey Celis customized this sticker to make his phone appear to be a camera

[pagebreak]

Victoria beckham joins Twitter @vbfashionweek

