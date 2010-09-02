CLOSE
Home

Pipers Fab 5: Tim Gunn OUTS The Fashion Industry & MORE

Leave a comment

Hey Global Grind

We have decided to start a new daily feature, Piper’s Fab Five since there is a lot of really cool stuff on the internet and sometimes it can take hours to find it all.  As we search through some of our favorite fashion and style sites, we have chosen five of the coolest things online today. Pulled from some of our favorite sites, ads, commercials and candid pictures, this post will give you a daily report of what is hot and also sometimes, what is not.

 

Jeremy Scott’s Adidas winged sneaker made entirely of 3M reflective material this coming October.  As they  are definitely dance floor appropriate, the idea of wings on the feet is  too attractive to resist.

Fab 5

[pagebreak]

Every quarter, theres a book that is packed with the right amount of gossip and knowledge! This seems like it will be a great read!!

Fab

[pagebreak]

Nike Sportswear releases the Holiday Pack for Blazer Hi

Fab

[pagebreak]

Transform your iPhone with Stickers. Joey Celis customized this sticker to make his phone appear to be a camera

Fab

[pagebreak]

Victoria beckham joins Twitter @vbfashionweek

Fab

 

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close