2014 Pitchfork Festival Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Beck, Pusha T, & More Set To Perform (DETAILS)

Pitchfork’s annual music festival is going down this summer, and they’ve enlisted the talents of TDE’s frontman Kendrick Lamar to headline the fest.

Kendrick Lamar will headline on Sunday, while Beck takes Friday and Neutral Milk Hotel takes Saturday. TDE artists like ScHoolboy Q, SZA, and Isaiah Rashad are also scheduled to perform.

Pusha T, Odd Future’s Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, Kelela, Hudson Mohawke, and more will also hit the stage during the three-day festival. All the action is scheduled to go down July 18-20 at Chicago’s Union Park. For tickets, click here.

Check out the full lineup down under.

PHOTO CREDIT: WENN