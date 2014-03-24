Fashion Killa: Rihanna To Receive CFDA Fashion Icon Award (DETAILS)

Hi, Rihanna.

There isn’t a single time where we’ve seen RiRi and she didn’t look dressed to impress. Need proof? Look above at her arriving in London at Heathrow Airport over the weekend, or that one time she made a visit to her dentist looking flashy in fur from Lanvin. Fly as phuck. Her fearless approach to fashion and unapologetic attitude have made her a favorite when it comes to celebs we style stalk, and now she’s being honored in a major way.

Following in the fashionable footsteps of Lady Gaga, Kate Moss and Iman, Rihanna is next in line to be named as a Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Icon this summer.

People reports:

“We are proud to present Rihanna with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award for her impact on the industry as fashion’s most exciting ambassador in recent memory,” Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA, said in a statement.

If not Rihanna, who else? She is the girl who rocked a doobie wrap to the American Music Awards and went sheer to show off her nipple rings after all, because she just has zero phucks to give.

If you aren’t convinced that she’s worthy of the award, take a look back at the time she won Paris Fashion Week below.

SOURCE: PEOPLE