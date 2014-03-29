Not Again! Earthquake Of 5.1 Magnitude Strikes LA & Celebs React (VIDEO)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Just after 9 PM on Friday another earthquake – this time of a 5.1 magnitude – struck the LA area yesterday, causing a lot of damage throughout the area.

According to USA Today, the epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles from downtown LA, and was preceded by a 3.6 quake that occurred just an hour earlier.

The site reports that over 50 people’s homes suffered major damage, and that approximately 2,000 reported power outages. A rockslide following the quake also flipped over a car, which caused some injuries to passengers inside.

A Boeing employee said of the quake:

“We felt a really good jolt. It was a long rumble and it just didn’t feel like it would end,” he told The Associated Press by phone. “Right in the beginning it shook really hard, so it was a little unnerving. People got quiet and started bracing themselves by holding on to each other. It was a little scary.”

While the LA Policy Department has reported no true damage to the major California city, seismologist Lucy Jones says that the earthquake has a 5% chance of being a foreshock to an earthquake of even bigger magnitude.

She told the LA Times:

“There could be even a larger earthquake in the next few hours or the next few days.”

It’s also being reported the customers at Disney Land felt the shock, fleeing the theme park while an alleged 40 aftershocks that took place.

Some celebrities tweeted their reactions to the earthquake, including pregnant Kendra Wilkinson, Ariana Grande, Lauren Conrad, Mandy Moore and Eva Longoria:

Man my water is going to break with all these earthquakes. UGHHH. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) March 29, 2014

another eaAaaarrrthquake — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 29, 2014

Ok, felt that quake. — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 29, 2014

Earthquake! — Lauren Conrad (@LaurenConrad) March 29, 2014

Ok I definitely felt that earthquake just now… #GottaLoveLA — Eva Longoria (@EvaLongoria) March 29, 2014

Earthquake on a Friday night , now the party can start !! #lifeInLA — George Lopez (@georgelopez) March 29, 2014

Ok..no a loooon earthquake just woke me up and it’s still going !!!!!!! — maria menounos (@mariamenounos) March 29, 2014

Ok maybe that was a dream…?? — maria menounos (@mariamenounos) March 29, 2014

How was the #earthquake last night? Did any of you feel it? — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) March 29, 2014

I compete against a crowded late night field of talented host. And now … an earthquake. 5.1 #LaHabra — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) March 29, 2014

