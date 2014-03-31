CLOSE
Tahiry Talks Partying With Omari Hardwick, Blocking Joe Budden From Her Life, & Frenemy Rashidah Ali (VIDEO)

Over the years, we’ve gotten to know model Tahiry Jose as rapper Joe Budden’s on-again off-again girlfriend, but after saying no to his marriage proposal, the Dominican beauty is moving on.

GlobalGrind caught up with Tahiry, who is starting off 2014 with a brand new “Intimacy” calendar that depicts her maturation over the years.

During our time with Tahiry, she talked about her rigorous workout schedule and revealed her fitness plan. She also gushed about partying with Omari Hardwick and his boyish good looks.

After filming last season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York, Tahiry talked about blocking Joe Budden from her life in every possible way, and spoke about the new lucky guy in her life. She also discussed her friendship, or lack thereof, with fellow Love & Hip-Hop cast member Rashidah Ali.

If you would like to purchase Tahiry’s 2014 calendar, head on over to www.tahiryonline.com. Watch our exclusive interview up top.

