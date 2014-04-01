CLOSE
Home

Ride Or Die: Yandy Smith Antes Up $200K To Bail Out Mendeecees (PHOTOS)

Leave a comment

Screen Shot 2014-04-01 at 9.25.13 AM

Look who’s back!

After spending a little over a year in jail, Mendeecees Harris is finally out, and all thanks goes to his fiancée and fellow Love & Hip-Hop star, Yandy Smith.

Harris was sentenced to jail back in January 2013 for his alleged involvement in a heroin and cocaine drug ring. Since then, Harris has been in federal custody, most recently in a Rochester, NY jail.

TMZ reports: 

Today, a judge agreed to release him on a $600k bond … and his fiancée Yandy Smith came through with $200k of that.

Yandy posted several photos and a video welcoming Mendeecees home while they drove back to NYC in style.

Screen Shot 2014-04-01 at 9.22.52 AM

Screen Shot 2014-04-01 at 9.23.28 AM

Most important of the bunch was Yandy’s photo of Mendeecees carrying his youngest son, Omere, who was not even a year old when his dad got locked up.

As Yandy walked behind two of her favorite men, she captured the touching moment where the little guy sleeps on his father’s shoulders.

mendeecees omere instagram

And while he’s a free man and fully able to indulge in the lap of luxury, Mendeecees told TMZ the first thing he did after getting out of jail was score some Chinese food and candy. How modest.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

drugs , jail , Love & Hip Hop , love and hip hop ny , mendeecees harris , Yandy Smith

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close