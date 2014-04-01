Ride Or Die: Yandy Smith Antes Up $200K To Bail Out Mendeecees (PHOTOS)

Look who’s back!

After spending a little over a year in jail, Mendeecees Harris is finally out, and all thanks goes to his fiancée and fellow Love & Hip-Hop star, Yandy Smith.

Harris was sentenced to jail back in January 2013 for his alleged involvement in a heroin and cocaine drug ring. Since then, Harris has been in federal custody, most recently in a Rochester, NY jail.

TMZ reports:

Today, a judge agreed to release him on a $600k bond … and his fiancée Yandy Smith came through with $200k of that.

Yandy posted several photos and a video welcoming Mendeecees home while they drove back to NYC in style.

Most important of the bunch was Yandy’s photo of Mendeecees carrying his youngest son, Omere, who was not even a year old when his dad got locked up.

As Yandy walked behind two of her favorite men, she captured the touching moment where the little guy sleeps on his father’s shoulders.

And while he’s a free man and fully able to indulge in the lap of luxury, Mendeecees told TMZ the first thing he did after getting out of jail was score some Chinese food and candy. How modest.

