Side-Eye: Ochocinco Dishes On Still Loving Evelyn Lozada & Being Incapable Of Monogamy (VIDEO)

It’s been nearly two years since Evelyn Lozada divorced Ochocinco and moved on with her life, but her ex-husband still has the beauty on his mind. That’s a win.

After a domestic dispute, starting with Evelyn finding Chad’s receipt for condoms and ending in him head-butting her, it’s a great thing Ev stuck to her guns and found a new love in Carl Crawford and their newborn son, because apparently, Chad just doesn’t believe in monogamy.

The former NFL star recently sat down with Peter Bailey in South Beach for his “NiteCap” series and talked all about losing interest in women after six months regardless of how pretty they may be, still loving Evelyn Lozada, and lacking the discipline it takes to be faithful.

Prepare your side-eye for a few of the things he has to say below:

On Loving Evelyn Lozada:

“Love don’t go nowhere like that. I will always love her. Matter of fact, I love every goddamn body to an extent. It ain’t going no where. I got to know another Evelyn besides what everybody else knew. I don’t care how she operate. I don’t care what it looked like to society. I don’t care how it all played itself out. I don’t care the fact that she’s moved on. I love that being.”

On His Inability To Be Faithful To One Woman:

“Discipline, I lack it. Dealing with one woman…it didn’t have anything to do with South Beach or living in Miami. I don’t care how fine you are..for every fine woman you see there’s a dude who’s tired of that same woman. Human nature is undefeated. What I’ve always done, even in past relationship, was tell the truth from jump. I never lied. Why sell you a dream? There are men out there that are willing to give their all and have the discipline to be able to give them that story book ending, that fairytale as I so call it. I think I’m good for that for about a good 6 months but at some point I don’t care how fine you are, I’m going to lose interest.”

On Being Himself When On Reality TV:

“Anytime I was on that camera, there was no script. I ain’t role playing, I’m giving you Chad…that’s raw and un-cut. Anything came out my mouth was raw and un-cut, never had a script.”

It sounds like Ocho doesn’t even try to give his best to any woman, as he’s already made his mind up that after six months, it’s time to move on.

Good thing Evelyn moved right along as well. Check out his entire interview above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash