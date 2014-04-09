Crazy In Love! Bey & Jay Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With DR Vacation (PHOTOS)

Beyonce showed she is still dangerously in love as she and Jay Z celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last week.

The usually private couple, until recently thanks to Beyonce’s Tumblr page, celebrated their special day with a quick getaway to the Dominican Republic.

In the photos Bey shared, the mother to Blue Ivy can be seen playing with her daughter, doing a handstand in a bikini, and showing off that famous backside of hers.

As usual, Jay and his wife have a Bonnie N’ Clyde moment, but we also get a special flick of the hip-hop mogul playing with his baby girl Blue.

According to E! Online, the couple was spotted at Casa de Compo resort in the Dominican Republic on Saturday.

“They were sitting at the bar,” adding that at one point, Jay Z tapped a man on the back who was “wearing a Brooklyn Nets shirt, and said ‘cool shirt man.’ ”

Check out the rest of the photos via the gallery below.

SOURCE: E! Online |PHOTO CREDIT: iam.beyonce.com