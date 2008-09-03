The Green Quote: Ruben Studdard Loves Meat-Free Meals

“My favorite dish is from PF Chang’s: the Buddha’s Feast. It’s hands-down my favorite dish. And the tofu lettuce wraps. My favorite brand now is Morningstar. Anything Morningstar, I love it—except for the sausage links. The patties ain’t bad though. But yesterday I had the fake buffalo wings.”- American Idol winner Ruben Studdard dishing about one of his favorite dishes! Good call, Ruben!Copyright © 2008 ecorazzi.com :: the latest in green gossip. This Feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this material in your news aggregator, the site you are looking at is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact legal@ecorazzi.com so we can take legal action immediately.Plugin by Taragana

