PRAYERS: Atlanta Father Accidentally Kills Son While Backing Up Car (DETAILS)

A family is mourning the loss of their 6-year-old son after being ran over by his father’s pickup truck.

According to the AJC, the child was riding in the back of his father’s truck in Buford, Georgia. The boy, who was also in the back of the truck with his 11-year-old brother, jumped off the bed of the truck. His father, who was unaware of his son jumping out of the car, ran over him while backing into his driveway.

“The father was backing up into the driveway when the child jumped from the bed of the truck,” Sgt.Brian Doan said. “The child was run over by the truck which was towing a trailer.”

The boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he died from his injures.

There hasn’t been any arrests made in the freak accident. Police have not released the name of the father or victim as the incident is still under investigation.

SOURCE: AJC | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Also On Global Grind: