SITTING PRETTY: See Naomi Campbell’s Latest Spread In Vogue Australia (PHOTOS)

Naomi Campbell may be 43, but she’s showing zero signs of slowing down–or aging.

The supermodel has a clothing line and a book in the works, and between those gigs and being the executive producer of The Face, she still has the time to slay all of your faves in fashion, on and off the runway.

In her latest gig, Naomi stars in an editorial for Vogue Australia shot by Emma Summerton for the upcoming May issue.

The only thing we’re obsessing over more than the designer digs she’s posing in is how a-ma-zing she looks.

See the rest of her spread below, and if you have any idea where that fountain of youth that Naomi’s been sipping from is, let us know in the comment section below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Vogue Australia

