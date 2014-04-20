Coachella Madness: Kylie & Kendall, LeToya Luckett & Eudoxie, & More Spotted During Day 2 (PHOTOS)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Yesterday was day 2 of Coachella 2014’s second weekend and it brought out tons of celebs.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their way back to the festival grounds, but this time the two were accompanied by a bodyguard, which is probably due to the overwhelming flood of fans that they’ve been dealing with.

Kendall Jenner got extra bohemian for the event, wearing an off-the-shoulder white blouse and some tribal-print pants with a bell-bottom style.

Kylie was also accompanied by a mystery guy, who she was seen holding hands with while they watched a show together.

Tyler, The Creator also posted a photo from the festival. Although it was from last weekend, the picture is epic, as he’s posing with Outkast backstage during their original set.

Letoya Luckett also made her way to the festival for another day, where she brought some friends along – including Luacris’ girl Eudoxie – and added a little more style to her ensemble than the typical casual Coachella-wear.

Also spotted at the festival was Alessandra Ambrosio, who brought her kids for a day of fun on some of the rides and to listen to some of the performances.

It looks like it was another successful weekend, and we’re sad to see it come to an end!

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, WENN