Gorgeous! Indian Supermodel Ujjwala Raut’s Sexiest Instagram Flicks (PHOTOS)

India’s first supermodel Ujjwala Raut has been the subject of many rumors.

Now, she’s turning heads and taking names, even snagging a nice Twitter shout-out from bossman Russell Simmons who wrote, “Instagram stalking follow Victoria Secret angel and Indian goddess.”

Well Uncle Rush, you aren’t the only one stalking this “Indian goddess.” We checked out Ujjwala’s Insta account and highlighted the 10 best pictures. Be prepared to say, “Oh My Gawd.”

At the age of 17, Ujjwala won “Femina Look of the Year” at the Femina Miss India 1996 contest. She’s appeared in campaigns for everyone from Gap to H&M and walked the runways for every top designer you can think of.

Let’s hope we see a lot more Ujjwala in the near future.

