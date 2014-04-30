YMCMB FO’ LIFE! Lil Wayne & Drake Vibe In The Studio For “Tha Carter V” (VIDEO)

Lil Wayne has some of the greatest in the entertainment business backing his upcoming Tha Carter V release.

Two days ago, the Black Mamba, aka Kobe Bryant, tweeted the album artwork, alerting us that Carter V season is beginning.

Now the highest paid athlete in the world, Floyd Mayweather, is joining the Weezy wagon by posting the above clip of Lil Wayne in the studio with Drake.

The short clip shows the Young Money artists hard at work, creating musical gems to follow up their many collabos like “Miss Me,” “Ransom,” and “I’m Goin’ In.”

Tha Carter V was set to release May 5th, but will now drop at a later date. Stay tuned.

SOURCE: @FloydMayweather