Beauty Bella Thorne Dishes On Making Boyfriend Wait Six Weeks For A Kiss (PHOTOS)

Shake It Up actress Bella Thorne looks cool, calm, and confident on the cover of Seventeen Magazine’s June/July issue, our immediate thoughts being: “She’s got to be one of the most beautiful celebrities her age.”

The 16-year-old Disney star hits the cover in a teeny bikini bottom and cover up sweater, which she pairs with her million dollar smile and glorious red hair for the perfect finish. So yes, she looks amazing… but her accompanying interview is even better.

Bella talked all about turning boyfriend Tristan Klier into a “relationship guy,” making him wait six weeks to kiss her, her attitude on sex, and more. She also spoke about her dad, who passed away when she was just 9-years-old.

Bella remembers him as a persistent and hardworking man, which she credits as the reason she’s turned out to be so ambitious.

Check out some interview highlights below.

On Making Tristan Klier Wait Nearly Two Months For A Kiss:

“Tristan was not a relationship guy before me. On our first date, he thought I was going to be just like the other girls he had met who would always give it up and kiss him right away. I waited six weeks—I had to make sure he was in it to win it.”

On What She Thinks About Sex:

“It needs to be the most special, beautiful thing that ever happened. It should be a decision you feel right about. If you don’t feel 100 percent about it, then it shouldn’t happen. It has to be something you want with your whole heart.”

On Her Dad, Reinaldo:

“I get my ambition from my father. There was no stopping him; it didn’t matter what anybody said. For me, I feel like it’s a cool way to bring into my life because he did great things in his life, and I want to emulate that.”

On Her Upcoming Movie, Blended, With Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler:

“Drew is so positive and beautiful on the inside and out. On the set of Blended, she always had a smile and looked at the positive side of things. I learned from that, and I think other girls should, too.”

On Body Image:

“Girls are shamed for their bodies and made to believe that they’re not supposed to show them or love them. They’re made to believe that they aren’t perfect, that they need to ‘work on it,’ that they need to see themselves differently—and I think it’s freaking ridiculous. It gets on my nerves because boys can do whatever; it’s like we’re living in the 1800s again. It drives me crazy.”

We like Bella – she’s got a great head on her shoulders and seems to be navigating the industry with the same confidence that landed her a cover. Go girl.

SOURCE, PHOTO CREDIT: Seventeen Magazine

Also On Global Grind: