From One Head To Another: Pharrell Is Auctioning Off Another Hat On eBay (PHOTOS)

Don’t get yourself too happy just yet.

As part of a charity auction to benefit his non-profit FromOneHandToAnOTHER, Pharrell has decided to part ways with another hat of his–just not THAT hat.

On the night that honored and united musicians and artists known as the Grammys, Pharrell Williams was the true winner thanks to one infamous accessory: the Vivienne Westwood “Buffalo” hat–but earlier this year, Arby’s got their hands on the hat tweeted about around the world with a bid of $44,100. But there was another hat that he wore that night (and we obviously were too distracted to notice) that’s now up for grabs.

During his performance, he wore a topper from Nick Fouquet, and it’s currently up at the bidding price of $1,300. Other items that may be of interest in the auction include tickets to a meet-and-greet and taping of The Voice, a pair of Stan Smith Adidas with your portrait on the tongue and other very rare, very limited pieces.

The auction ends on May 22, so hurry up and check out what he’s offering over on eBay.

