Lupe Fiasco “Mission” (NEW MUSIC)

From record labels to legendary producers, Lupe Fiasco has had a lot of fights over the last couple of years.

However, none are as important as the battle he takes on in “Mission,” the rapper’s first single off his upcoming Tetsuo & Youth album. On the song, Lupe takes aim at cancer.

The most powerful moment of the track happens in the beginning, as we hear various people talk about their fight with cancer. (One of the voices belongs to Charlie Wilson, who once had prostate cancer.)

“Mission” is also the beginning of Lupe’s partnership with Stand Up 2 Cancer. He will be a celebrity ambassador for the organization, which is working everyday to come up with techniques to fight cancer.

Listen to the new track below.

Also On Global Grind: