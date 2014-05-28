KimYe Watch: Kanye Memorized Wedding Vows, Kim Falls In Love, & Kylie Slams Jaden Smith Make Out Rumors (DETAILS)

While newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on their honeymoon, more details about their wedding extravaganza are being revealed as the days go on.

New groom Kanye is not only good at memorizing his rap verses, but his wedding vows as well. According to People magazine, Ye’ “practiced them in front of a mirror several times to commit them to memory.”

On the bride’s side, Kim Kardashian’s big day has spawned a love affair with the City of Lights. The new bride took to Instagram to express her love for Paris, the city she and the family spent time in before heading to Italy for the actual reception.

She posted the above gorgeous wedding pic with the caption:

“Heading to my favorite restaurant, Ferdi, with the family and my daughter. The paparazzi are so nice and respectful to where I felt comfortable bringing North out. Thankfully, no one yells and scares her. I’m wearing a Margiela bodysuit, Wolford skirt, Wolford tights and Tom Ford heels. Xo.”

As KimYe enjoys new wedded bliss, Rob Kardashian is still dealing with his weight issues.

Rob’s trainer, Gunnar Peterson, revealed to TMZ that after jetting from Kim’s wedding because he felt too fat for family photos, he “vowed to hit the gym everyday until he can see his toes.”

Peterson also added that the days leading up to the wedding, Rob was hitting the gym heavy, but now he’s even more focused on getting his old body back.

While Rob is trying to ignore his critics, Kylie Jenner is clapping back at them.

The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is dismissing rumors that she made out with Jaden Smith at Kim’s wedding.

She took to Twitter to clear things up:

Jadens a close friend of mine. Wasn’t caught making out with anyone at my sisters wedding lol.

There’s never a dull moment with this krew.

SOURCE: People, US Weekly, E!, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, E!