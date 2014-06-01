Keeping Up? Kim & Kanye Go All White In Prague, While Kourtney, Scott, & The Kids Take N.Y. (PHOTOS)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Those Kardashians are always on the move.

While the rest of the family is back in the U.S. taking care of business, Kim Kardashian and her new hubby Kanye West are still in Europe enjoying their time together with friends.

They cut their own honeymoon short so that they could attend Yeezy’s stylist’s wedding in Prague this weekend, and it looks like they decided to coordinate outfits for the festivities!

The two were spotted leaving their hotel yesterday, both wearing stunning all-white ensembles on the way to the wedding.

Kim donned a white suit with matching stiletto pumps, while her hubby wore a white dress shirt and white pants to keep up with the all-white theme. And no, Kim’s formal attire didn’t hide those Kardashian kurves one bit.

If you ask us, these two stars are more than ready to take on the world as a newlywed couple.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are taking over the streets of NYC with their cute kids Mason and Penelope Disick.

The adorable family enjoyed a day of fun in the city, hitting up SoHo and the Children’s Museum, after going for a scenic stroll shortly before.

Kourtney and her baby father Scott wore some of their best shades and kept it casual in jeans and t-shirts. Pretty Penelope – who usually appears frustrated by the cameras – looked like she’s getting used to the paparazzi.

Kourt is currently in New York gearing up for her and Khloe Kardashian‘s spin off reality show, in which the two are set to take on the Hamptons.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner took some time to reflect on KimYe’s beautiful wedding.

She recently posted a selfie she took with Kim’s besties Lala Anthony and Serena Williams at The Palace of Versailles.

She captioned the photo:

What an amazing night that was @serenawilliams@lala !!! Can’t believe it was already a week ago!!!#PalaceofVersailles #Love #Family

It looks like no one will ever be able to forget Kim and Kanye’s magical ceremony.

