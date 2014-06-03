Childish Gambino Talks Twitter Hate, Hints At Upcoming Album At Summer Jam 2014 (VIDEO)

With an album titled Because the Internet, it’s no wonder that Childish Gambino keeps the World Wide Web buzzing. Fans have been flocking to the actor-turned-rapper off and online, but so, too, have the haters.

Childish, aka Donald Glover, knows that it comes with the territory, though.

Before he hit the Summer Jam stage on Sunday, he told GlobalGrind all about the internet haters, but not before hinting at a project he’s got in the works that we’ll hopefully hear later this year.

Find out more about that, as well as how he feels about Twitter shade, in the video above.