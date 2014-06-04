Notorious! Faith & Biggie’s Son Cee Jay Graduates From High School (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

The Notorious B.I.G. is in heaven right now smiling down on his family. His son – Christopher Jr, aka Cee Jay – has graduated high school.

Faith Evans, Cee Jay’s mother, took to Instagram to show off her baby boy on his big day as he said goodbye to St. Monica Catholic High School in California. She was every bit the proud mom, posing next to her son as he held a “Class Of 2014” sign in his hands.

The young lad is the spitting image of his father, Biggie, who many people still consider the greatest rapper of all time.

Faith also gave a small tribute to her son’s dad. She posted a photo of CeeJay receiving his diploma and wrote,

“That’s my boy @cj_toa #thegraduate doin it #BIG.”

Cee Jay was less than a year old when his father was murdered in a drive-by shooting in March 1997. Good to see Biggie’s son is turning into a well-rounded young man; we know his dad would be proud.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram