Ameriie “What I Want” (NEW MUSIC)

Yup. We are all for this Amerie comeback.

Actually, we got that wrong. It’s actually now Ameriie (with an extra I) and the “Why Don’t We Fall in Love” singer is back with a new single called “What I Want,” – her first in five years.

The track, which samples Sugarhill Gang’s all-time classic “Apache (Jump On It),” has that classic DC go-go sound the singer used on her huge hit “1 Thing.”

The last time we heard from Ameriie was in 2009, when she released her In Love & War album, which included the poor performing “Why R U.”

Give Ameriie’s latest a spin above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Also On Global Grind: