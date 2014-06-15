DILF Alert! The 25 Hottest Dads In Hollywood (PHOTOS)

Many have said the gift of life is the greatest gift of all. Having children is a blessing, and for new parents, nothing compares to the first time holding their new little bundle of joy.

After having children, priorities change. Parenthood is the essence of caring about someone more than you care about yourself. Most people no longer spend as much time taking care of themselves, especially when it comes to eating healthy and hitting the gym.

However, celebrities are not most people. In honor of Father’s Day, we’re honoring, in no particular order, 25 of Hollywood’s hottest dads, who seriously know how to take care of themselves – and their lovely families.

Check out the photos below, and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash