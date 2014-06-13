Ed Sheeran “Don’t” (NEW MUSIC)

Pop singer Ed Sheeran‘s new single “Don’t” is picking up a solid following.

Taylor Swift’s BFF tells the story of a flighty relationship with a girl who eventually becomes his girlfriend. Their relationship comes to a halt after the girl cheats on him in their hotel. The folksy mid-tempo acoustic guitar and piano chorus set the perfect tone for Ed’s tale.

“Don’t” will be available on Sheeran’s upcoming album X, which features production from legendary Rick Rubin, and will be available for purchase on June 23rd. Check out Ed Sheeran’s “Don’t” below.

PHOTO CREDIT: WENN

