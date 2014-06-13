CLOSE
Chris Brown Back In The Studio With Lil Boosie & Tyga (PHOTOS)

Lil Boosie, Tyga

Chris Brown is wasting no time.

Just a week after being released from jail, Chris Brown returns to the studio with his longtime friend Tyga and Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie. Tyga and Breezy have been in the studio working on a follow-up to their 2010 mixtape Fan Of A Fan. Their forthcoming project will share the same title, but will be a full-length project.

Chris Brown is also readying his long-delayed X album, which was originally scheduled to be released on his 25th birthday in May. X currently has no release date, but will feature Wiz Khalifa, Kelly Rowland, Kendrick Lamar, and Brandy.

Tyga is also working on his forthcoming album, The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty. Earlier this year, “The Hookah” was spotted in the studio with Kanye West, who is rumored to be helping the Cali rapper with his record.

Chris Brown

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

chris brown , Lil Boosie , photos , tyga

