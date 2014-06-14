TNT’s Saturday Morning Special: Top 5 Tracks Of The Week (NEW MUSIC)

Usher broke necks a few weeks back when his hot summer track “Good Kisser” hit the airwaves. Of course, the remix has to be a smash for me to even mention it, but adding Jhene Aiko’s sister the beautiful Mila J almost makes “Good Kisser” an entirely new record. I’m never surprised with Usher. He is quietly the best pound for pound R&B singer in the game, over 15 years strong.

Lets stay in a remix frame of mind. Since G-Unit reformed like Voltron on Hot97’s Summer Jam stage 2 weeks back, it has been 50’s new album, new rapper beef, and of course the classic G-Unit “Jux” remix that’s kept us talking. They snatched Jeezy’s “Ordinary” song and turned it into possibly the hottest remix floating on the streets, at least in NYC.

The 2014 World Cup is upon us and of course that always means a slew of new music. Most people are in the dark about Brazil’s vast music culture, which is as diverse as the United States’ music scene. Artists like Santigold have a huge international draw and it was no surprise to hear her new song “Kicking Down Doors” on Pepsi’s “Beats of the Beautiful Game” soundtrack. Click here to listen and enjoy.

It seems like Mary J. Blige did every track on that new Think Like A Man 2 soundtrack, literally. Take your pick of what you feel is hot. I do know this track “Vegas Nights,” which features The Dream, has that feel of dancing at 2 am at Prive with DJ Vice on the 1& 2’s. I’m sure with one listen, you will feel exactly where I’m coming from with this.

The hottest leaks of the week aren’t necessarily from the biggest artist in music. Take Bay Area’s GQ and his new joint “Count ‘Em Up.” It’s just a freaking hot record that easy on the ear. The genius in “Count ‘Em Up” is a mellow track with dope wordplay but also the unlikely guest appearances from rapper Big Pooh and the homie Nipsey Hu$$le. Of course on the track is none other than 9th Wonder.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

