Kim Kardashian Flaunts 3 Outfit Changes As She Shops For North West In NYC (PHOTOS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Kim Kardashian had a busy day yesterday while running around the streets of New York City.

The new mother was spotted doing some shopping for North West at Yoya children’s clothing store in the West Village. The jeans and tee-clad Kardashian could be seen gushing over some of the things she picked up for her daughter Nori.

In fact, we’re sure she spent a lot more money on North’s clothes than she did on Kanye’s birthday gift. What do you get for the guy who has everything? A $19.99 board game. Well, not just any game – but a yet- to-be-released custom version of Monopoly.

Us Weekly reports:

A source close to Kardashian tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Palace of Versailles, where the couple held their rehearsal celebrations ahead of their wedding, replaced Park Avenue on West’s custom birthday board. The site of the couple’s nuptials, Italy’s Fort Belvedere, replaced the Broadway space.

We can’t totally picture KimYe sitting around playing Monopoly, but hey, ya never know.

Check out all three of Kimmy’s outfit changes yesterday in our gallery below.

