NO MEDIOCRE! T.I. To Grab Lady Gaga For Album Track “New National Anthem” (DETAILS)

We’ve been seeing T.I. a lot in the news lately, for both good and bad reasons. The good being he announced he’s releasing a new album titled Paperwork sometime in September, and the bad being, well, he did find himself in a “disagreement” with professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and a Twitter war with industry pest Azealia Banks.

Last night, GlobalGrind was present during T.I.’s video premiere/listening session at New York City’s SVA Theater, where he played a handful of new tracks titled, “I’m A King,” “G Shit” (which will feature Young Jeezy), a soulful Pharrell-produced cut, and a political pop track titled, “New National Anthem.”

The political track currently features the vocals of singer/songwriter Victoria Monet, but T.I. has major plans for it. During the session, he admitted he’s currently in talks with Lady Gaga to re-record the final version of the song.

The album will be executive produced by Pharrell. Are you excited to hear a T.I. and Lady Gaga collaboration?

