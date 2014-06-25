CLOSE
Rumor Control: Is Beyonce Starring In The Next Will Smith Sequel? (DETAILS)

Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show

Late last night, word that Beyonce will be starring in her first movie since 2008’s Obsession quickly started to make some noise in the industry.

According to IMDB, the “Drunk In Love” singer will star in Hancock 2 with Will Smith.

Some folks were excited, others not so much.

wenn5484741

Some of those non-excited folks must have been in Beyonce’s camp, because the singer’s name was quickly pulled from the film’s page on the Internet Movie Data Base. The confusion may have been because Will Smith’s leading lady’s name in the film is Knowles Neeson, which is listed as being played by actress Irene Bedard. Needless to say, Bey and Will are apparently not teaming up for Hancock 2.

Meanwhile, Beyonce is busy getting ready for the “On The Run” tour with her husband Jay Z. Last night, industry vet Lenny S uploaded this picture from behind the scenes of their rehearsal space.

10413831_710919105641156_593124504_n

The “On The Run” tour kicks off June 25th in Miami.

SOURCE: IMDB | PHOTO CREDIT: WENN, Getty, Instagram

