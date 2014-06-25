Viva La Juicy: Former Celebrity Go-To Juicy Couture Closes Stores To Rebrand (PHOTOS)

Prepare your inner middle-schooler for heartbreak: Juicy Couture is closing its remaining stores by the end of this month.

The closures are a long time coming. Once a wardrobe staple of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, the brand most known for velour tracksuits has been losing popularity over the last couple years.

Above all, Juicy Couture will forever be remembered because it did the unthinkable: It made being comfortable trendy. The ads portrayed a cool, fun, and chic lifestyle that was also effortless at the same time.

All you had to do was throw on a tracksuit, a pair of sneakers or UGGs, and you were good to go.

Tracksuits became a necessity for celebrities, students, and of course, Amy Poehler in Mean Girls.

Already feeling nostalgic? Don’t worry, The Huffington Post reports Juicy Couture will be rebranded into “World of Juicy,” as a collaboration with Steve Madden.

The new high-end boutique will open in New York next year, according to Jamie Salter, chairman and CEO of Authentic Brands Group, which owns the label.

There are also talks of specialty stores, including lingerie and young girls’ clothes, but for now, the rhinestone covered matching sets will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Check out the gallery below to see all your favorite stars rocking tracksuits.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Juicy Couture, Splash