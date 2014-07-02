Meanwhile, In Florida: Black GOP Candidate’s Face Spray Painted White On Campaign Poster (PHOTO)

So this happened.

Gloreatha “Glo” Scurry-Smith, an African American candidate running for Florida’s GOP primary to take on Rep. Corrine Brown (D) in November, was surprised to find one of her campaign posters tagged in what seems like a racist attack.

Scurry-Smith posted the photo above to Twitter on Sunday with the caption:

This is sad, but I am all for diversity. Visit http://t.co/b6jYkY7kGL. pic.twitter.com/zp4wttckva — Glo Smith (@GloForCongress) June 29, 2014

Glo says she found the sign in Jacksonville and was surprised that someone would go this far to voice their opinion.

“Throughout this entire incident, I go back to Martin Luther King’s comment that we look forward to a time when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” Smith added. “I’ve got too much work to focus on to be bothering with things like this.”

Her primary opponent, Thuy Lowe, supported Scurry-Smith and believed that the incident represents the individuals who don’t support Black Republicans.

“I was shocked by this,” Lowe told National Review. “There have been some comments out there that this may have been caused by bigotry. This is a message that she is an African American woman who is a Republican and therefore has a white point of view.”

The GOP primary will be held on August 26.

SOURCE: Huffington Post | PHOTO CREDT: Twitter