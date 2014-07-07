Best ‘Tress’-ed! Jennifer Lopez Stuns At Atelier Versace Fashion Show (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t make up her mind whether to wear trousers or a dress, and luckily, she didn’t have to decide.

The 44-year-old pop sensation showed love to longtime friend and collaborator Donatella Versace at the Atelier Versace fashion show on Sunday, decked out in a beautiful all-white look from the collection.

From behind, it looked as though Jenny from the block was wearing a strapless gown, but when she turned to the side, a thigh-high slit flashed a sparkling trouser leg. Yup, just one leg.

Style hawks have already dubbed this trouser-dress ensemble with a new fashion buzzword- ‘tress.’ And may we say, J.Lo certainly was the best ‘tress’-ed in Paris.

PHOTO CREDIT: Wenn