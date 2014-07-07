Emma Watson Is All Grown Up & Stunning At Christian Dior Fashion Show (PHOTOS)

Emma Watson has come a long way since her days as Hermione in the magical series phenomenon Harry Potter. Since then, the British actress graduated from Brown University and has continuously grabbed attention for her elegant and glamorous fashion choices. And the recent Christian Dior fashion show was no exception.

The 24-year-old actress made her appearance at the Dior fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014, wearing an incredible asymmetrical dress. The dress featured a one-strapped, pleated top that led into a white bodycon bottom and was layered with polka dot chiffon. Her hair and makeup were simply put with a middle part and red lip. And her accessories included a black clutch and white heels.

Emma Watson wasn’t the only who made a stunning impression. Jennifer Lawrence showed off her radiant tan in a thin-strapped light blue top, paired with a white pencil skirt that hugged her small waist. Her cute bob and black and white heels completed the outfit perfectly.

Charlize Theron also made a very bold statement with a dazzling sequin mini dress and nude sandals. Not to distract from her ensemble, she pulled her hair back in a bun, which showed off her great cheekbones.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty