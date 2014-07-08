If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Texas Gov. Rick Perry Refuses To Shake Obama’s Hand…AND MORE!

Talk about petty. In a gesture that suggests the President of the United States isn’t worthy, Texas Gov. Rick Perry will refuse to shake Obama’s hand when Air Force One lands in Austin on Wednesday. The governor’s office says Perry asked instead to meet in private to discuss the high number of unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. “I appreciate the offer to greet you at Austin-Bergstrom Airport, but a quick handshake on the tarmac will not allow for a thoughtful discussion regarding the humanitarian and national security crises enveloping the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas,” Perry wrote Monday in a letter to the President. Something about this sounds like the anti-black rhetoric we’ve been seeing lately. Read about it here…[HuffPost]

A young woman is suspected of abandoning her baby girl at the Columbus Circle subway station in Manhattan on Tuesday. Witnesses say the woman walked the 7-month-old child in its stroller off a northbound 1 train, left the stroller and the child on the platform, and then turned around to get back on the train. The 20-year-old woman was questioned after being found around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Central Park, around 72nd Street and Broadway, police said. No charges were immediately filed. Read about it here…[AP]

Hundreds of Philadelphia residents gathered in protest in front of a firehouse Monday night to demand answers for the slow response to a fatal fire on Gesner Street Saturday night. Four children were killed in the fast-moving fire and 42 displaced. The emotional demonstration lasted several hours in the area of 65th and Woodland Streets, with tensions high as a line of police looked on. Police officers clashed with protestors at times. Several people were detained as some shouted, calling firefighters murderers. Read about it here…[CBS]

Here’s some puzzling fiscal information from the government. House Republicans have requested nearly $3.3 million to operate the select committee investigating Benghazi, which gives the GOP-launched committee a bigger budget than that granted to the committee overseeing the troubled Department of Veterans Affairs. Hmmm….read about it here…[HuffPost]

According to a neurologist who testified during Donald Sterling’s first day of trial (where he was a no-show), the former owner of the LA Clippers has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for at least three years. Dr. Meril Platzer testified that she came to that conclusion after having the disgraced Los Angeles Clippers owner undergo a battery of tests, including a CT (computerized tomography) scan and a PET (positron emission tomography) scan. Read about it here…[Yahoo]

