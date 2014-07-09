Hungry, Maybe? Drunk Maryland Man Steals Bag Of Chicken, Bites Mall Cop (DETAILS)

A Silver Spring, Md., man was arrested on Monday night after stealing a bag of chicken and biting a security guard at City Place Mall.

Yep, that happened.

Authorities believe Michael K. Ray, 50, was drunk when he went inside the Brass Hen restaurant, hopped over the counter, and ran away with the bag of chicken. According to Montgomery County Police, the guard approached Ray after spotting him inside the establishment.

A guard says Ray initially got away after biting him on the upper arm while he was attempting to detain him. Montgomery County Police took Ray into custody after spotting him walking on Colesville Road near the mall a short time later, according to police. Ray confessed to stealing the chicken wings and biting the guard while being questioned by police, authorities say.

He is facing charges of burglary, theft, and second-degree assault. No word on if he got to keep the chicken.

SOURCE: CBS | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty