Get It, Girl! Yaya DaCosta Shimmers In New Tom Ford Campaign (PHOTOS)

First landing the leading role as Whitney Houston in the Lifetime biopic and now becoming one of the faces for Tom Ford, Yaya DaCosta is having a breakout season. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant has been tapped to star in Tom Ford’s newest fall campaign, and she makes it hard to take your eyes off her.

The ad campaign features eight models, including Gigi Hadid. The original concept for the campaign is “individual style” according to the designer, which was initially the concept for his first women’s show in New York.

Although she might have been dressed in his designer digs, Dacosta looks almost effortless, casting the style as if it were her own. She shimmers in a black cocktail dress that seems to draw some inspiration from the ’70s. Adding to the look, she’s rocking a big ‘fro, hoops, leopard heels, and fishnet stockings.

SOURCE: WWD | PHOTO CREDIT: Tom Ford