MAZEL TOV! Victor Cruz & Elaina Watley Are Engaged (DETAILS)

New York Giants’ wide receiver Victor Cruz has finally made it official with his long-term girl Elaina Watley.

These high school sweethearts met back in 2003 and have a two-year-old baby girl. According to TJB, Victor popped the big question right in front of friends and family at a church in Paterson, NJ after a “baby dedication” ceremony for their daughter Kennedy on July 13th.

Elaina posted the news on Instagram:

She captioned the cute flick:

“The ring is beautiful — it’s a round stone with a pink diamond band.”

Look at that rock! The couple hasn’t made any arrangements just yet, but they are thinking about either a destination wedding or “an iconic” New York ceremony.

Best wishes to the Cruz family.

