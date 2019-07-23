Yes, We Still Love You Tomorrow: 27 Rare Pics Of A Happy Amy Winehouse

Wow! It’s really been eight whole years since, music fans woke up to the devastating news that their beloved Amy Winehouse was found dead in her London home. Although the news was heartbreaking, it wasn’t extremely shocking due to Winehouse’s past issues with drugs and alcohol. Amy had a successful music career in the UK for many years, but became a world-wide music sensation back in 2006 with the crossover hit “Rehab.” Now, she’s an unfortunate part of the “Forever 27” club, which is a group of music’s most influential artists that didn’t make it past the age of 27–including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Kurt Cobain.

Although she’s not physically here, Amy’s dad Mitch claims that he talks to his daughter almost every night. He told The Sun:

“She’s in here now saying, “Just get on with it, Dad.” I’m always speaking to her, all day, every day.”

Amy’s voice was unmatchable and her legacy will continue on forever. Evem with all the talented new superstars with powerhouse voices that we adore today, 99 percent of them don’t even come close to the UK native.

Check out our gallery of the lovely “Valerie” singer throughout the years.

SOURCE: DailyMail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty