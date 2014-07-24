Can’t Get Her Back: Robin Thicke Has Given Up Trying To Reunite With Paula (DETAILS)

So…that’s it?

After dedicating a whole album to his estranged wife Paula Patton, Robin Thicke has finally conceded that his marriage is, in fact, over.

This is according to what sources told TMZ. The source says that an attorney is already working on a financial settlement. Robin giving up might also explain why the ex-couple put their Los Angeles home up for sale for $3 million.

All of these developments come after Robin’s latest album Paula, which is an ode to his wife, became an absolute laughing-stock. Robin was bashed critically and Paula flopped commercially. The album sold only 24,000 copies in its first week.

It did even worse in other countries; selling 54 copies in Australia. This pitiful amount prompted an Internet user to start a site, called Who Are The 54?, tracking down all 54 Australians who bought the album.

So readers from Australia, if you have news, head over here.

SOURCE: TMZ, DailyNews, O.Canada