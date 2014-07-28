SNIPPET: Ariana Grande Teases Her Verse On Jessie J’s “Bang Bang” (NEW MUSIC)

This has to be the longest teased pop song of the summer.

It’s been almost a month since Jessie J first announced her “Bang Bang” collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, and if the stars are in our favor, we’ll receive the world premiere tomorrow July 29.

Despite enduring the loss of her grandfather last week, Ariana Grande is still focusing on the music. The 21-year-old pop star shared a snippet of her verse on “Bang Bang.”

“I’m show you how to graduate, no I don’t need to hear you talk the talk, just come and show me what your mama gave ya,” sings Ariana.

Like Ariana, Nicki Minaj also shared her verse on “Bang Bang” last week. Ariana’s Yours Truly follow-up, My Everything, is scheduled to be released August 25.