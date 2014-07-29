RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Jasmine V “That’s Me Right There” Featuring Kendrick Lamar, And MORE!

Interscope Records signee Jasmine V releases a new single titled “That’s Me Right There” featuring labelmate Kendrick Lamar. While it’s always exciting to hear a new Kendrick Lamar feature, the R&B singer holds it down with this new single. Jasmine V is expected to release a new EP in the coming weeks. Check out the new track here. [MissInfo]

After receiving constant negative criticism for his “Illuminati styled” album cover on the new project Seen It All: The Autobiography, Jeezy spoke up about the situation. When he got on Power 99, he told fans to ignore the critics, saying that the symbol on his album reflects his creativity and dark new music. Jeezy’s fifth studio album is due to hit shelves on September 2. Check out the full story here. [Rap-Up]

This summer has been pretty hot for Gucci since he’s been releasing joint mixtapes with Migos, Peewee Longway, and more. Are you ready for even more Gucci Mane? Stream his latest mixtape The Oddfather, which contains features from fellow rappers Young Thug, OJ Da Juiceman, and more. [Complex]

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga collaborate for this jazzy styled track titled “Anything Goes.” Check out the full song here. [Idolator]