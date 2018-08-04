CLOSE
Happy Birthday Prez: 33 Pictures Of Barack Obama Cheesing That Will Make You Smile

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Barack Obama has 57 reasons to smile…it’s his birthday!

 

We loved to see Obama flash his pearly whites during his time at the White House, but now he’s no longer the POTUS, but we still want to see that smile.

 

Check out some photos of Barack’s cheesiest moments. We’re sure this (and some birthday cake) will make you instantly happy.

 

The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

via GIPHY

Barack Obama , birthday , president obama , smiling , White House

