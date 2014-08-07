What The…? Kanye West Fears Paparazzi Drones May Be Endangering North West’s Life (DETAILS)

Kanye West has some very real fears regarding the paparazzi now that he’s a parent.

TMZ obtained a copy of the rapper’s deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by the paparazzo he reportedly attacked at LAX. In the deposition, Kanye reveals that his anger towards the paparazzi stems from his desire for his daughter, North West, to have a normal life.

The deposition reads:

“Is your daughter stalked by like, drones? Are there drones flying where she’s trying to learn how to swim at age 1?” He asked. “Wouldn’t you like to just teach your daughter how to swim without a drone flying? What happens if a drone falls right next to her? Would it electrocute her?”

Yeezy then went on to explain that he and wife Kim Kardashian decided to sell their $11 million Bel Air mansion as soon as they realized the paparazzi had a clear shot of them from the street. The couple is now in escrow on a $20 million home in Hidden Hills, California.

The house is just a few miles from the Bel-Air mansion they’ve been building for some time now, and features everything they could ever want and much, much more. The property comes equipped with two swimming pools, two spas, two barbecue centers, and its own vineyard.

No word on whether or not the couple plans to create their own line of KimYe wines, but we’d definitely be first in line to buy it.

It wasn’t just the paps that drove KimYe from their soon-to-be home. The couple reportedly decided to ditch the house they’ve been working to build for so long because it lacked space.

A source revealed toE! Online:

“They wanted more land than the Bel-Air home, so they are flipping that and will have the two homes now,” a source told E!. “But they will sell that and move into Hidden Hills.”

The spacious mansion also provides ‘Ye and his ladies more privacy.

“It is way more private and secure with a whole security home above,” the source added.

The site also reports that building their dream home was just way too exhausting for the hip-pop power couple.

“They are such perfectionists that staying up-to-date with the latest appliances and home systems, etc., has been exhausting for them. They want to sell very soon, but they might just finish the house enough to get it on the market without trying to make it their perfect home,” an insider said. “They have no interest in becoming professional ‘flippers’ but rather have found the entire process exhausting.”

We hope that Yeezy, Kim, and North West will be able to relax in their pricey new pad peacefully.

SOURCE: TMZ, E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash.