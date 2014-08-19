The Mack Wilds Tour Diaries — Episode One: Meet Mack (VIDEO)

Imagine this: You’re an actor turned Grammy-nominated artist heading out on your very first national tour. What’s life on the road like?

As he opens up for the “Under the Influence of Music Tour” fronted by Wiz Khalifa, that’s the question Mack Wilds sets out to answer, or better yet, show with The Mack Wilds Tour Diaries video series.

The first installment of the series is titled “Meet Mack,” as if we, or his pack of fans he calls his Wild Things, really needed an introduction.

But if you aren’t already, get familiar by watching the video up top, and get a glimpse of what tour life is really like once the lights dim and the curtains drop.

VIDEO CREDIT: Ruben Dario