Just Me & My Boyfriend: Karrueche Hits Breezy’s Fridge Up For A Late Night Snack (PHOTOS)

Karrueche and Chris Brown have been through everything together, so usually Breezy isn’t one to complain about his boo. But raid his fridge and a not-so-subliminal post will go down. It’s only a matter of time.

In the wee hours of this morning, Breezy posted the cutest little pic of his on-again woman peeking in his fridge as she looked for something to compliment the drink she’d just grabbed.

The “Loyal” singer captioned the photo:

Caught this fat ass nigga in my fridge. Always eating.

Kae hit up her man’s stash wearing a white t-shirt with black and white shorts. Though you can’t see her face, you’ll instantly recognize her brunette locks and tattoos.

Breezy playing house is kind of adorable. Check out the photo up top, and for good measure, check out Karrueche’s sexiest pics ever in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram