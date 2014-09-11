A Definitive Ranking Of N*E*R*D’s Greatest Hits (LIST)

N*E*R*D burst onto the music scene as a trio in 2001, and has been giving the world life one percussion-riddled hit at a time.

Today, we reported the possibility of N*E*R*D recording their fifth studio album together. It’s been four years since Nothing hit store shelves, and it seems like the Virginia natives are missing each other creatively.

In honor of N*E*R*D’s masterfully brilliant production, we’ve ranked the trio’s greatest hits. From the infamous party jam “Lapdance” to the introspective soul-talking “Sooner or Later,” we’ve got all your N*E*R*D faves.

There’s no official word on when we’ll get a new N*E*R*D album, but check out our definitive ranking of hits produced by Pharrell, Chad, and Shay down under.

10. “Hypnotize U”

It doesn’t take much to be hypnotized by Pharrell, especially when he’s singing in his signature falsetto voice…shirtless. “Hypnotize U” comes in at number 10 simply because of Skateboard P’s hypnotic chanting and erotic whispering. Get a towel ladies, this song is hot.

9. “You Know What”

This song feels so good. “You Know What” is featured on N*E*R*D’s Seeing Sounds album, and this track is indicative of the album’s title. Their intricate production skills bring the cut to life.

8. “Provider”

Being a man and a provider is tough, especially if lady luck isn’t on your side. Off their debut album, In Search Of, “Provider” was that album cut that quickly became a fan favorite. It’s blues, it’s jazz, it’s hip-hop, it’s rock. Basically, it’s a dope song.

7. “Hot-N-Fun”

Oh, this hypnotizing bassline! N*E*R*D knows how to motivate the ladies, and “Hot-N-Fun” is no exception. Off their last album, Nothing, N*E*R*D cooked up the perfect party starter, which also happens to feature Canadian singer Nelly Furtado. If you don’t feel like thinking anymore and just want to feel, turn this up on maximum volume.

6. “Everyone Nose (All The Girls Standing In The Line For The Bathroom)”

Do you know why the line for the girls; bathroom is so long? Pharrell does, and it’s not because everyone has to pee at the same time. This party anthem is about a party girl’s love for nose candy, and if you don’t know what nose candy is, well, google it.

5. “Maybe”

The piano-riddled track features Pharrell singing about a girl he had to break up with because well, she’s a liar, and boy, is he sad. Not really Mary J. Blige “Not Gon’ Cry” sad, but like rock star cool kid kind of sad.

4. “Sooner Or Later”

“Sooner Or Later” is basically the theme music for when your life goes down the shitter. Whether it was a nightmare that ate your dreams, a terrible breakup, or bad financial investment, listen to this song and you’ll definitely feel better. What’s done is done, so rock out.

3. “She Wants To Move”

This is for the ladies. “She Wants To Move” will make you move. It’s really that simple. Between the drums, bass, and Pharrell yelling, “this is your part, girl!” “She Wants To Move” quickly became a fan favorite, and a runway staple during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2004.

2. “Rock Star”

This song was strictly for the “f*ckin’ posers.” Before Skateboard P and his crew hit the music industry, the world hadn’t seen a BMX bike riding, skateboarding, black guy who mashes up hip-hop and rock together. And despite the initial side-eyes he received, Pharrell won over a lot of critics because he’s a cool ass rock star. Talk about trendsetting.

1. “Lapdance”

“Lapdance” tops the list at number one, because this infamous party jam is where the hood and the trailer park collide. Between Pharrell’s whispering and Murder Inc. femcee Vita’s epic hook, “Lapdance” was as dirty as dirty pop could get. The Neptunes-produced banger also featured an unknown rapper named Lee Harvey. Unfortunately, it appears Lee Harvey’s a one-verse wonder, because we’ve never heard from him again.

PHOTO CREDIT: Artist Handout