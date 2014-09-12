NYFW: Fashion Week First-Timer Taoray Wang Wows With An Eye For Refinement (REVIEW)

It really is all about the simple things, and it takes real skill to go back to the basics and master them as well as Taoray Wang has.

An incredibly successful designer in China, Wang brought her eponymous line to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week for the first time this season to debut her Spring/Summer 2015 collection. While some designers aim to please with showy, or sometimes costume-y, frocks, Wang dialed it down to prove less really is more when it’s mastered as impeccably as this.

The collection was very classic-with-a-modern-twist: there was the white dress shirt paired with a feathery fringe skirt, suit separates in bright, bold colors, pieces that shook and shimmied down the runway to the tune of “Swan Lake” as the audience (and their camera phones) sought to capture all of the line’s elegance.

Trends Spotted: Crisp, clean, and very refined lines. Though some of the pieces themselves weren’t exactly showstoppers, the use of texture and colors, such as striking tangerine, blush pink and deep navy hues helped them to collectively be some worth coveting.

My Rating: May Taoray Wang return to the runway next season. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t almost obsessed with the collection and that it may’ve been my favorite one of the season solely because of how perfect and put-together everything was. Three claps to her for having such a carefully curated collection.

My Favorite Look: Very rarely do I love a collection in its entirety, but every look was executed so impressively that I just can’t pick one.

