COOL ASS COVERS: Lorde Covers Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights” (VIDEO)

Our favorite bitchy resting face pop star Lorde covers our favorite bitchy resting face rap star Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights.”

During her tour stop in the City of Brotherly Love, the “Royals” singer took a few moments to cover a few of her personal favorite songs, including Kanye’s Graduation smash and Bon Iver’s “Heavenly Father.”

Channeling her best Kanye mood, Lorde dramatically sang the Dwele-assisted single while rocking a camel-colored cloak as lights rapidly flashed around her. Lorde’s vocal take on “Flashing Lights” is definitely different from the original.

Watch the performance in the video up top. Also, find out if the 18-year-old Kiwi will be in a city near you.