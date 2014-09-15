CLOSE
PARTYNEXTDOOR Announces New Tour Dates (DETAILS)

This is the perfect concert for cuffin’ season.

Mississauga crooner PARTYNEXTDOOR has announced his new solo tour. The “Recognize” singer is gearing up to hit the road on October 19 beginning in his native country of Canada.

Just a few days later, PND will trek across the United States, hitting 10 cities before heading back up to Toronto for two dates and wrapping his tour in Los Angeles in November.

PND’s PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO project is currently available on iTunes. Find out if PND is hitting a city near you down under.

