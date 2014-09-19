Jonathan Dwyer Allegedly Headbutted Wife After She Refused To Have Sex With Him (VIDEO)

More details have been released involving Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Dwyer’s aggravated domestic violence charge.

According to Think Progress, his wife claims Dwyer headbutted her after she refused to have sex with him. The next day, he punched her in the face and threw a shoe at their 17-month-old son.

Dwyer promised his wife if she reported the incident to the police, he would kill himself.

The statement of probable cause filed by the police details how the first incident started when Dwyer’s wife refused to have sex with him. According to the report, Dwyer’s wife bit his lip “to get away from him and stop his advances.” Then “he head-butted her in the face, which she later learned had caused a nasal bone fracture as a result of the head butt.” The police were alerted after a neighbor heard loud arguing. Dwyer then threatened to kill himself if she reported the incident to the police, texting her a picture of a knife. So she initially denied the assault to the police. The next day, according to the report, Dwyer punched he in the face and threw a shoe at their 17-month-old son. When she tried to call 911, he threw her cell phone from the second floor balcony. She then alerted the police when she felt safe, which was only after she was able to get to another state with her son.

While the incident happened in July, Dwyer wasn’t charged until this week. The player was charged with two counts of domestic violence, and was also deactivated from the Cardinals team.

This marks the 57th time a player has been arrested on a domestic violence charge since Roger Goodell‘s reign as commissioner began in 2006.

The Cardinals released a statement on Thursday:

“We became aware of these allegations this afternoon when notified by Phoenix police and are cooperating fully. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have taken the immediate step to deactivate Jonathan from all team activities. We will continue to closely monitor this as it develops and evaluate additional information as it becomes available.”

NFL players Ray Rice and Greg Hardy have also been charged with domestic violence counts over the past few months, while Adrian Peterson has been charged with child abuse.

Dwyer’s future with the NFL is unknown at this time.

SOURCE: Think Progress | VIDEO CREDIT: News Inc.

Also On Global Grind: